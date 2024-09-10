Dana Hammond, 79, of Somerville, passed away on Sept. 8, 2024. He was born June 24, 1945, to Irvin and Reta Hammond.

He started working at the age of 9, pumping gas and helping with mechanical work. He joined the Navy right out of high school, and his mother had to sign for him because he wasn’t quite 18. He served in the Vietnam War as a jet mechanic on the aircraft carrier Constellation. He was very proud of his service and our nation’s military.

He had a love for farming and helping people. He thought he could fix anything, even when it seemed impossible. He loved to take a “ride, ride in the countryside.” He enjoyed company and watching football.

Dana is predeceased by his daughter, Deanna Hammond.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene; and his children, Angela Gore, Dana Hammond II and wife, Kendall, Becky Eugley and husband, Rob, Tammy Spear and husband, Terry, and Erik Hammond. Along with his sisters, Barbara Davis, Donna Stebbins and husband, Doug, Debbie Bennett and husband, Barry; and many grandchildren.

Dana’s graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St. in Augusta where condolences and memories may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website by visiting khrfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

