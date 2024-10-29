Dana James Simmons, 88, of St. George, passed away Oct. 24, 2024, after a brief illness. He was born in Rockland, on June 25, 1936, to Ivan H. and Doris (Murphy) Simmons.

Dana is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rita Teele Simmons, of St. George; son, Steven Simmons and wife, Teressa, of Bradenton, Fla.; brother, Neil and wife, Rayetta, of Waldoboro; brother, Mark and wife, Reah, of Waldoboro; sister-in-law, Jean Simmons, of St. George; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Dennis Simmons and wife, Gloria, of Texas; and brother, Ronald Simmons, of St. George.

Dana joined the U.S. Air Force at 17, where he trained as an aircraft mechanic, and he traveled extensively overseas as part of the flight crews. Being an aircraft mechanic served him well when he obtained his private pilot’s license, land and sea.

Later he joined the U.S. Coast Guard and retired from there in 1996 with a total of 33 years military time and a Korean War veteran. Dana also earned his captain license 500 ton, ocean going. He piloted ships in the Gulf that serviced the offshore oil rigs in Texas and Louisiana.

He was multi-talented; he built and flew his own airplane, built his own house, and could fix anything. Dana enjoyed flying his airplanes and driving his 1930 and 1931 Model A’s and enjoyed camping and hunting, he also had many shooting awards and was a marksman. He was active right up until the end. He was a loving father and husband and will be missed so very much.

A memorial service will be held at the Bremen Union Church on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. with a church hall gathering to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bremen Union Church, 523 Waldoboro Road, Bremen, ME 04551.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Simmons family, visit Dana’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

