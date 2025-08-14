Dana Trafton Hagerthy, 91, passed away on Aug. 6, 2025 in Englewood, Fla. He was born on Oct. 30, 1933 in Ashland, a son of Albert L. and Myrtle “Sally” (Miller) Hagerthy.

He graduated Morse High School in Bath in the class of 1952. On May 8, 1953 he married Barbara L. Parks. Dana owned and operated Hagerthy’s General Store in the village of West Point for 17 years. In 1964 he was elected Clerk of Superior Courts for Sagadahoc County. Served as Chief Clerk of Courts and as a regional court administrator for District Courts of Maine.

He was predeceased by his dear wife, Barbara Hagerthy; and his brother, Neal R. Hagerthy.

He is survived by four daughters, Pamela Hagerthy, Tamara Bryan, Cama Hagerthy, and Barbara Holbrook; one son, Dana T. Hagerthy II; one sister, Sue Musk; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 at Daigle Funeral Home, at 819 High St. in Bath with a Masonic Service at 2:30 p.m. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

