Daniel A. Pinkham, 81, of Damariscotta, passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 6, 2024, at Gosnell House in Scarborough. Dan was born on March 13, 1943, to Lawson and Marie (Burnheimer) Pinkham, in Damariscotta.

“Towser,” as he was known to family and close friends, grew up in Damariscotta tagging along with his older brother “Butch” in tales that sound like something from “The Little Rascals” and attending local schools. He graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1961 and went on to graduate from the University of Maine in 1965 with a degree in forestry utilization.

While in college, he met Ann Marie Cyr, and they were married just after they graduated. They raised three sons together at Lakehurst on Pemaquid Lake.

Dan and Ann had purchased Lakehurst with his brother, Gary and sister-in-law, Patsy. They continued the long running weekly dances at the lodge up until 1980 and expanded their cottage rentals from five to 10 units. Their history was featured in The Lincoln County News as “Characters of the County” on Dec. 27, 2021.

Dan had a long career as an educator, starting on Vinalhaven, with stops in Woolwich and Bristol, before landing at his alma mater Lincoln Academy in 1971. He taught general science, biology, and forestry to many students over the years. His wife, also a teacher, taught with him for 17 years at Vinalhaven and LA. He retired in 1999.

He had a brief break in teaching to serve his country as a U.S. Navy Seabee, building bases in Okinawa, Japan and Da Nang, Vietnam from 1968-1969. He was recently able to revisit his service years as part of a Maine Honor Flight to our nation’s war memorials in Washington, D.C. in the spring of this year, accompanied by his son, D.J.

While teaching, Dan also served as a Damariscotta representative to the Great Salt Bay School Committee for many years. He was part of the board that led the effort to build the new school in the late 1970s that his children and most of his grandchildren matriculated from.

Dan was perhaps most well known for the 17 years he spent as LA girls basketball coach. His teams won the 1982 Class B state championship, the 1996 Class B state runner-up, three Mid-Maine Conference championships, and four Class B Good Sportsmanship Awards, with a career record of 240-108. He was inducted into the Lincoln Academy Sport Hall of Fame and his 1982 team was inducted into the Mid-Coast Sports Hall of Fame.

Towser did not slow down in retirement. He worked in the woods cutting pulp, firewood, and the elusive big pine. He managed and maintained Lakehurst. He worked for his son, Jon, in construction and snow plowing. He and Ann vacationed 16 times in Hawaii to escape the Maine winters.

In his mid-60s, he made the decision to become “the oldest rookie” and joined the Massasoit Engine Co. to further serve his community and build fellowship with his fellow company members. As a measure of his service, he was recognized several years for responding to the largest number of calls and participating in the most training exercises.

He enjoyed deer hunting, watching the Red Sox, reading the paper, spending time on Pemaquid Lake, and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Dan was predeceased by his parents, Lawson Pinkham and Marie Pinkham Roberts; brother and best friend, Gary “Butch” Pinkham; and his sister, Rose Pinkham.

Dan is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann Cyr Pinkham, of Damariscotta; brother, Alan “Buzz” Pinkham and wife, Vicki, of Damariscotta; sons, Daniel “D.J.” Pinkham Jr. and wife, Deanna, of New London, Mo., Jon Pinkham and wife, Geri, of Damariscotta, Josh Pinkham and wife, Christina, of Damariscotta; grandchildren, Danielle Pinkham, Jon Pinkham Jr., Jacob Pinkham, Ashley Pinkham, Kristina Pinkham, Julian Hupp, Lily Pinkham, and Michael Pinkham; brother-in-law, Paul Cyr; sister-in-law, Patsy Pinkham; and nieces whom he considered like daughters, Lanelle Duke and husband, Kirk, and Leslie Daroche and husband, Steve.

There will be a time of visitation on Sunday Dec. 22, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his named scholarship supporting young college-bound athletes or a donation in his name to his fire company: Coach Dan Pinkham Scholarship c/o Lincoln Academy, 81 Academy Hill, Newcastle ME 04553 and Massasoit Engine Co., P.O. Box 1206, Damariscotta ME 04543, respectively.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To share a condolence or story with the Pinkham family, please visit Dan’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

