A celebration of Danny’s life will be held at The Yarmouth Amvets Hall, at 148 North Road in Yarmouth, on Sunday, June 8, 2025 from noon to 4 p.m.
Please join us to honor and remember a courageous and loving man who left us April 10, 2025.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
A celebration of Danny’s life will be held at The Yarmouth Amvets Hall, at 148 North Road in Yarmouth, on Sunday, June 8, 2025 from noon to 4 p.m.
Please join us to honor and remember a courageous and loving man who left us April 10, 2025.