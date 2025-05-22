The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Daniel Downs Service Announcement

at

A celebration of Danny’s life will be held at The Yarmouth Amvets Hall, at 148 North Road in Yarmouth, on Sunday, June 8, 2025 from noon to 4 p.m.

Please join us to honor and remember a courageous and loving man who left us April 10, 2025.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^