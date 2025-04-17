Daniel Downs passed away peacefully on April 10, 2025, surrounded by his family. We are so profoundly saddened by our loss, but know he is in a place free of pain and suffering; God knows he did enough of that here on Earth.

Danny was born July 29, 1964, in Augusta, son of Roger and Rochelle (Parlin) Downs, of Whitefield. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1982 and met the first love of his life, Peggy (Rogers) Flanagan, while working at the Falcon Restaurant. The Falcon was the beginning of his long and successful career in the restaurant business. For many years, Danny and Peggy owned and operated Country Farms Restaurant in Whitefield. Danny later went on to open his last restaurant with his second love and partner of 23 years, Claude Castonguay, of Saco.

Once Danny had enough of the food industry, he worked as a property manager in the southern Maine area before chronic illness began to pervade his life.

Danny was the definition of kindness, love, and compassion, who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He loved music, warm weather, weekend trips to Shin Pond, frequent dinners with family, and cooking.

He is survived by his partner, Claude Castonguay; father, Roger Downs and his partner, Mary Ellen Anderson; his sister, Vicki and brother-in-law, Joe Legere, and their daughters, Blair and Grace; his niece, Carly Downs, of Waltham, Mass.; Peggy, of Whitefield; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who will miss him deeply.

He was predeceased by his mother, Rochelle; brother, Roger Jr.; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

The family would like to thank the devoted staff of the Gosnell House for facilitating Danny’s peaceful passing, his nephrologist Dr. Grant Oakley, the York County dialysis unit, all the many healthcare providers who cared for him, and Claude’s sister Marlene, who was Danny’s angel at the end.

A celebration of life will be held in June when warm weather comes. Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, at 53 Brunswick Ave. in Gardiner. Condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with the family by visiting the Staples Funeral Home website staplesfuneralhome.com.

