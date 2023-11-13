Daniel Edward Wells, 76, died Nov. 9, 2023 at his home in Boothbay. Dan was born Nov. 20, 1946, in Lewiston, to Forest Wells and Phyllis Alden Wells. He grew up in Turner and attended Turner Elementary School, and graduated from Leavitt Institute in the class of 1964. He studied engineering in community college, which led to a career at Munsingwear in Minneapolis, Minn. He later became owner of Mikros Inc. in Ashland, Wis., which made braces of all kinds. He lastly worked as a sales clerk at Log Cabin Shoes in Boothbay. Dan enjoyed playing golf, crossword puzzles, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Carolyn Honaker and Kathy Bouchard; brothers, Randy Wells and Calvin Wells.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patricia Wells, of Boothbay; daughters, Heidi Wells Bester and her husband, Dewey, of Temecula, Calif., Anna Wells Deziel, of International Falls, Minn.; sons, Benjamin Wells and his wife, Ali, of Plymouth, Minn., Andrew Wells and his wife, Megan, of Kenosha, Wis.; stepsons, Matthew Foulke, of Chetek, Wis., Travis Foulke and his wife Kristy, of Rochester, Minn.; and 13 grandchildren

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 4-6 p.m. with a time of sharing at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, in Boothbay.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

