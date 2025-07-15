Daniel Gerard Buckley, of Damariscotta, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2025. Born on Feb. 2, 1936, in Stoneham, Mass. to Daniel J. and Helen M. Buckley, he grew up in Reading, Mass. and graduated from Matignon High School in Cambridge, Mass.

He attended Merrimack College, where he met the love of his life, Miriam K. Forrest. They graduated in 1958 and were both English majors. Daniel and Miriam were married in 1964, and built a life together in New York City, Ridgefield, Conn., and Damariscotta.

He was a cherished father to Tara (Philip) Rand and Alanna (Damon) Conte and an extremely proud grandfather known as “Buck” to his grandchildren, Aidan and Shannon Conte. Daniel was predeceased by his beloved wife, Miriam, who passed away just eight weeks before him.

Daniel proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve after graduating as a second lieutenant from the Massachusetts Military Academy’s Officer Candidate School. Throughout his service, he trained extensively in infantry and artillery, including working with 105 mm and 155 mm howitzers and the Honest John Rocket system. He held leadership roles within the 26th Infantry Division, ultimately joining the historic Second Corps of Cadets in Salem, Mass. Daniel completed his military duty with honor, concluding his service in the Army Reserves and receiving an honorable discharge on April 28, 1964.

Daniel built a distinguished career in corporate communications and marketing following his military service. He began in journalism as a reporter for the Lowell Sun before transitioning to business media as editor of Commercial Kitchen & Dining Room Magazine. In 1964, he became director of advertising for Economics Laboratory Inc. in New York City, where he led advertising, branding, and promotional efforts across multiple divisions. In 1980, he was appointed director of marketing for Homequity Inc. in Wilton, Conn., overseeing marketing strategy, public relations, investor communications, and market research.

In 1985, Daniel joined Cross & Brown Co. in Manhattan, a venerable commercial real estate firm, as director of advertising. He rose swiftly through the ranks ultimately becoming president and chief operating officer following the company’s acquisition by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He led the company through its final chapter with professionalism and grace, closing the firm as MetLife realigned its business priorities. This role marked the culmination of Daniel’s accomplished career before his retirement.

He then joined Miriam, who owned the Tag Sale Shoppe in Ridgefield, Conn., and opened an annex devoted to his workshop where he mastered his furniture restoration and refinishing skills. In 2001, Daniel and Miriam relocated to Maine and they opened Damarine Antiques, a premiere antiques destination offering fine quality pieces. Daniel possessed a remarkable talent for restoring antique furnishings, carefully breathing new life into treasured pieces with craftsmanship and an appreciation for their history.

Driven by a deep passion for family history and patriotism, Daniel dedicated himself to researching his and Miriam’s ancestral lineage – work that not only honored his heritage but also enabled his wife and daughters to proudly join the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Daniel also found great joy in gardening, nurturing his property with care and an eye for beauty – especially in his beloved collection of historic irises, lilies, and roses, some of which traced their origins back several decades, adding a living legacy to his garden. Daniel could often be found mowing his field on his trusty John Deere tractor, a quiet testament to his enduring energy and love of the land.

In accordance with his wishes, services will be private. Daniel’s family would like to acknowledge the amazing care and support provided by his MaineHealth CHANS Home Health & Hospice team. If you’d like to make a charitable donation in Daniel’s honor, please consider CHANS.

