Daniel J. Mocarski passed away peacefully on July 15, 2024 at home, under the devoted care of his wife, Claire, just nine days shy of their 53rd wedding anniversary. They were supported by a dedicated hospice team, their local community, and a steady stream of visits from friends and family.

Dan was born on Jan. 24, 1946 in Stamford, Conn., to Jean and Lawrence Mocarski, hardworking Polish immigrants who emphasized education. He admired and cared for them, and often recalled their wisdom and humor. He attended Holy Name of Jesus School and St. Basil’s Preparatory School, and began friendships – from school, sports teams, and his neighborhood – that lasted his lifetime.

Before heading to St. Anselm’s College in New Hampshire in 1963, Dan worked briefly at a grocery store, staying long enough (two weeks) to capture Claire’s attention. He described their early days as, “I was kind of obsessed.” He graduated “St. A’s” with a degree in economics, and returned to Stamford, to Claire, and to Holy Name to become a teacher.

He taught for three years and was remembered as “getting in trouble with the nuns.” He introduced his students to the things he loved: music, reading newspapers, and theater. He believed girls should have the same opportunities as boys. When students wanted a co-ed camping trip to Gettysburg, but the nuns insisted the girls visit a convent instead, Dan resisted, “No, I don’t think so.” They prevailed: the class made a parent-supported camping trip, altogether, boys and girls.

Having fully exasperated the priests and nuns, Dan started at Rippowam High School, and was part of innovative teaching initiatives. He was remembered by a beloved colleague and friend, as having lots of ideas and “always bringing kids someplace.” He became a student again himself, completing a master’s in American studies at Fairfield University. Finally, Dan worked at Westhill High School, taught social studies and economics, and served as department head. He never lost his passion for creative ways of teaching and built lasting friendships in every chapter.

Outside of work, Dan and Claire had moved their family from Stamford to Fairfield, Conn., and made a connection to Maine. They embodied “Come for a visit, stay for a lifetime,” vacationing one summer, and shortly thereafter, in a story of “meant to be,” bought their home in Chamberlain. For years, they relished being there from the end of one school year, to the start of the next.

In 2001, after more than 30 years, Dan retired from teaching and the following September, he and Claire became year round residents of Chamberlain. In retirement, Dan was a very active volunteer, supporting community organizations reflective of his many interests. He served for years as race director of the Alvin Sproul 10K during Olde Bristol Days. Their home became a beloved spot for friends, former students, extended family, and their children to visit.

A lifelong athlete, Dan stayed active skiing, jogging, handball, tennis, dabbled in triathlons, scuba diving, and rode his bicycle from Maine to Vermont and along El Camino de Santiago. An arts lover, he and Claire attended plays and music performances; and his curiosity led him to audit classes at Bowdoin College and volunteer at its art museum. They traveled too, often with friends and family, exploring the U.S. and Canada, Europe, Central America, and Peru.

Dan is survived by Claire; their son, Dan Jr.; and granddaughter, Coralina; son, Andrew and his partner, Kristen Pikul, and daughter Jennifer; sister-in-law, Elizabeth; brother, Alexander; many loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and adoring granddogs. He is predeceased by his devoted parents, Jean and Lawrence; brothers, Joseph and Lawrence; in-laws, Mary and Joseph Ferraro; aunt and uncle, Edna and Teddy; beloved dogs; and a very special Kitty.

If you feel inspired to honor Dan’s spirit, the family suggests you donate time or money to an organization you admire, call someone and see how they’re doing, go for a walk and sort through the world’s challenges, or take a swim in the open ocean.

Planning for celebration of life is underway.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

