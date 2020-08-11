Daniel M. Wentworth, 62, of Waldoboro, passed away July 26, 2020 from double pneumonia at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

He was born Dec. 3, 1957 in Skowhegan to Myron M. Wentworth and Beverly Burgess Barrett. He went to Messalonskee High School in Oakland, the class of 1976. He attended some college.

He married Lisa Ordway on Aug. 6, 1994. Dan started his career as an optical lab technician in 1974 and continued that until 1996. In 2001 he opened D&L Auto with his wife, Lisa. Dan was very grateful to his many loyal customers.

Dan enjoyed reading, fly fishing, gardening, his family, working on classic cars, and spending Thursday afternoons with his buddies.

Dan was a wonderful human being and a loving father, husband, and friend. Many describe him as honest and trustworthy, words that he made sure to live by.

He was predeceased by his father, Myron M. Wentworth, and close family and loved ones on his paternal and maternal sides.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Wentworth of Waldoboro; older brother, Richard of Oakland; younger brother, Jim of Sidney; daughters, Ranae Adams of Oxford, Melissa Campbellton of South China, and Chynna Wentworth of Warren; and his many wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a private family gathering at a later date.

