Daniel P. Cyr, 73, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones on March 24, born in Manchester, N.H. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Danny will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family and his strong entrepreneurial spirit.

Danny was well-known for his businesses, first as the owner of Mr. Cyr’s Painting and later as the owner of D&L Towing. He took great pride in his work and always put his heart into everything he did.

A lover of classic cars, Danny’s passions extended beyond business to his family, especially his grandchildren, and great-grandson, with whom he shared a special bond. He will be fondly remembered for his kindness, generosity, and his ever-present willingness to lend a helping hand.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Cyr and Yvonne (Ferguson) Cyr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Lori (Wenzel) Cyr; his children, Roger Cyr, of Manchester, N.H., Robert Cyr and wife, Paula, of Bennington, N.H., Sheila (Cyr) Prettigrew, of Manchester, N.H., Scott Cyr, of Shirley, Mass., Patrick Cyr, of Bristol, and Cassey (Cyr) Smith and husband, Evan, of Boston, Mass.; his grandchildren, Aaron Pretty, Robbie Cyr, Holly Cyr, Scott Rood, Joshua Cyr, Noah Smith, Jacob Smith, and Lucas Smith; and great-grandson, Grayson Pretty; and his siblings, Linda (Cyr) Larochelle and husband, Bob, of Fort Myers, Fla., Darlene (Cyr) Pigeon and husband, George, of Fort Myers, Fla., William “Billy” Cyr, of Hooksett, N.H., Bonita (Cyr) Carr, of Manchester, N.H.; and several nephews and nieces.

A private service will be held for immediate family in Manchester, N.H.

Danny will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. May his memory be eternal.

