Daniel Paul Colby Jr., 39, of Bradford Road, Wiscasset, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022.

He was born in Ardmore, Okla., on July 20, 1982, the son of Daniel P. Sr. and Cherie A. (Andrews) Colby.

Dan graduated from Wiscasset High School and was employed with his dad as a land surveyor and a site evaluator and had worked for Tyson Company.

He enjoyed music, hunting, fishing, motorcycles, and spending time with his family.

During his life he faced many obstacles but now he is at peace and no longer in pain. He will be dearly missed.

He was predeceased by his mom, Cherie A. Andrews Colby.

Daniel Jr. is survived by his dad, Daniel Colby Sr. and his wife, Valerie, of Wiscasset; his brother, Damion Colby, of Wiscasset; his sister, Karrie Fraser and her husband, Mike, of St. Regis Falls, N.Y.; one nephew, Tyler P. Mitchell; and one niece, Tori Lynn Fraser.

A memorial service of Christian burial will be in July at a date and time to be announced and he will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

