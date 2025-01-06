It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Daniel Wade Chambers, aged 68, on Dec. 31, 2024, at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta. He was born on Jan. 30, 1956, in Modesto, Calif., to parents Milton and Elizabeth (Smith) Chambers. He attended Terra Linda High School and furthered his knowledge at the Gemological Institute of America in 1980, laying the foundation for a successful career in the retail jewelry industry.

Daniel lived a life filled with passion, creativity, and dedication to his craft. He was the proud owner of Chambers Jewelers and Gemologist, where his artistic talent earned him accolades for five consecutive years as the Best of the Best Jewelry Store. His creations reflected not only his skill but also his deep appreciation for beauty, which he shared with his many loyal customers. As a self-employed jeweler, he embodied the spirit of entrepreneurship, pouring his heart into every piece he crafted.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Daniel enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, including fishing, camping, and spending quality time with his loved ones. He was a devoted member of the Masons, maintaining a commitment to community and fellowship throughout his life.

Daniel’s passing leaves a void that will be felt by family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know him.

He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Heidi Chambers; and a brother, Matthew Chambers.

Daniel is survived by his beloved wife, Marquita Chambers, of Friendship; son, Jonathan Chambers, of Colorado Springs; daughter, Alexandra Newell, of Walpole; stepson, Justin Wells, of Friendship; stepdaughter, Amanda McCall, of Waldoboro; and grandchildren, Aria Newell, Madalyn Newell, Evianna Wells, Mason Ivey, and Xavier McCall.

A celebration of life for Daniel will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Daniel’s name to Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Chambers’ family, visit Daniel’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

