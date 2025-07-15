Daniel William Manning, 68, passed away peacefully July 9, 2025, at a Bangor hospital. He was born Oct. 21, 1956, in Leominster, Mass., the son of Burton W. Manning and Shirley P. Manning.

Dan graduated from Hampden Academy, class of 1974. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Army in Germany. He had a great love of music and was a talented singer and guitar player. He also loved to cook. Although he loved all sports, he really enjoyed the Boston Red Sox. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Dan also had a great interest in family history.

In addition to his son, Patrick, he was predeceased by his father, “Billy.” He is survived by his son, Jamie; three grandchildren; his mother, Shirley; sister, Cathy and husband, Andy Pelletier; brother, Rick and his wife, Debbie Manning; brother, Randal and his wife, Amy Manning; as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Relatives and friends are welcome to call between the hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, 2025, to celebrate and remember his life at the Hampden Chapel of Brookings-Smith, 45 Western Ave., Hampden, ME 04444. A graveside service will be held the following day, Thursday, July 17, at 1 p.m., at the East Union Cemetery on Miller Road in Union. Condolences to the family may be expressed at brookingssmith.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

