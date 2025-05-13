Dara M. (Butler) Carberg, 85, of Venice, Fla., a retired elementary school teacher in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, died April 30, 2025 while under Tidewell Hospice care at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice. She had been a resident of Liana, a memory care facility in Venice, since last August.

Born in Lewiston, Dara was raised in Auburn. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1957. In her senior year, she served as head cheerleader and was voted Miss Edward Little by the student body. She graduated from the University of Maine in Orono in 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in education and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority.

Dara began her teaching career in Lexington, Mass. She also taught third grade in Scituate, Mass. and Exeter, R.I.

She and her husband, John P. Carberg, were married in 1961. They lived in Scituate, Mass. for 23 years and Exeter, R.I. for 10 years before retiring and moving to Jefferson and Damariscotta Lake. The house they purchased was in view of her family’s former summer cottage where Dara spent many happy days both before and after her marriage.

After their retirement, they also purchased a condo in Venice, Fla. and divided their time between the two places. In 2015, they moved permanently to Venice and purchased a villa.

Dara was a member of the Jefferson Historical Society and the Damariscotta Watershed Association. She participated in the annual loon count for many years.

In addition to her husband of 63 years, she leaves a son, Dr. Daniel J. Carberg, of Keene, N.H., a professor of music and department chair at Keene State College and his partner, Dr. Matthew Leese. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Maureen D. Carberg, who was killed by a drunk driver in 1989, shortly after her 24th birthday.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Daniel J. Butler and Hazel W. (Lyman) Butler; a brother, Daniel “Buddy” Butler; and a sister, Jean Butler.

At Dara’s request, no services will be held. Her ashes will be scattered near Damariscotta Lake at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to the Jefferson Historical Society, Jefferson, ME 04348. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Fla. is handling the arrangements. To send a condolence or memory, please visit farleyfuneralhome.com.

