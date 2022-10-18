Darlene D. (Atkinson) “Dutchy” Bell, 70, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at home after a long and brave fight with a debilitating disease. She is the loving wife of James N. Bell with whom she shared 49 years of marriage.

Dutchy was born Oct. 30, 1951, in Gardiner. She is the daughter of the late Richard “Dick” and Dorothy (Perkins) Atkinson. Dutchy grew up in Dresden and graduated from Wiscasset High School Class in 1970. She went on to further her education and graduated with a BS in child development in 1974 from UMO.

Dutchy was a fourth or fifth grade teacher depending on the size of her class in the Wiscasset School System for 39 years until her retirement in 2015.

She was a member of the National Education Association. She had a love for the outdoors, she especially loved kayaking with Jim and her friends. She also enjoyed spending time with her family at their camp in Liberty and playing golf with Jim.

In addition to her loving husband Jim, Dutchy is survived by her daughter, Heather Bell, of New Orleans; her son, Mark Bell and his significant other, Mende, of Naples, Fla.; her brothers, Dennis Atkinson, of Hudson, Dean Atkinson and his wife, Louise, of West Gardiner, and Donny Atkinson and his wife Gail, of So. China. She is also survived by her loyal companion golden retriever, Lucie, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dutchy’s graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 in the Forest Hill Cemetery, Route 128, Dresden. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dutchy’s name may be made to the Jason Spinney Memorial Fund c/o Boothbay Region Student Aide Fund, P.O. Box 293, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538.

Arrangements are in the care of the Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at staplesfuneralhome.com.

