Darlene E. Ashby, 61, of Alna, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of May 1, 2020. She was born at Miles Memorial Hospital on Oct. 23, 1958.

Darlene was a resident of Alna for many years, and was the daughter of Mary Ashby Sidelinger (mother), Kenneth Sidelinger (step-father) and Robert Ashby (father). Darlene was loved by many who knew her.

Darlene loved road trips, riding horses, skiing, and snowshoeing. She enjoyed a variety of music and loved singing and having people sing to her. Her favorite song was “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” Darlene was an animal lover, especially cats.

Darlene was predeceased by her mother; stepfather; father; and uncles, Clinton Rankin and Rudolph Rankin.

She is survived by her aunt, Joyce Humason; uncle, Bradford Rankin; half-brother, Herbert Ashby; and many cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darlene’s name to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

