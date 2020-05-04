Darlene E. Ashby, 61, of Alna, passed away unexpectedly at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta, on the evening of May 1, 2020. Born in Damariscotta on Oct. 23, 1958, she was the daughter of Robert and Mary (Rankin) Ashby.

She will be laid to rest privately in the Alna Cemetery at a later date.

A full obituary will be published in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

