Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Darlene E. Ashby Oct. 23, 1958 - May 1, 2020

at

Darlene E. Ashby, 61, of Alna, passed away unexpectedly at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta, on the evening of May 1, 2020. Born in Damariscotta on Oct. 23, 1958, she was the daughter of Robert and Mary (Rankin) Ashby.

She will be laid to rest privately in the Alna Cemetery at a later date.

A full obituary will be published in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company