Darrell Wayne Skillin, 67, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 at Winship Green in Bath.

He was born in Kentucky on Oct. 6, 1958, a son of Myron F. and Alma J. (Harper) Skillin. He attended Wiscasset Schools and was employed by Walker Boardway Associates, Bath Iron Works, Commercial Trucking. Darrell returned to Bath Iron Works and later for Kaler Oil Co. and most recently he owned and operated Woodpecker Construction in Boothbay.

He was a member of the Solar Star Lodge of Masons, Lodge No. 14 in Bath.

He was predeceased by his father, Myron Skillin; and one brother, Rex Skillin.

Darrell is survived by his brother, Phillip Skillin and his wife, Patty, of Woolwich; his mother, Alma Skillin, of Dresden; and his girlfriend, Karen Greene, of Edgecomb.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

