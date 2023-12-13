Darren “Darry” S. Bryant, 61, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. He was born on May 6, 1962, in Augusta. He was the son of Ralph L. Bryant Jr. and Donna E. (Dawson) Bryant.

Darren graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1981. On May 20, 1983, he married the love of his life, Wanda H. (Dyer) Bryant, of 40 years.

He started working on Johnston’s Dairy Farm in Jefferson at an early age. Darren worked as a truck driver and laborer for Johnston Brothers Paving Co. for 29 years. He also worked as a locally known trash man, who always had a bone for his canine friends.

Darren was a collector of fine items that were often overlooked by others. He also enjoyed hunting with his two girls and his brother Bill, fishing and gardening with family and friends.

Darren’s sense of humor was a joy to many people and gave them a smile or made them burst out with full laughter.

Darren was predeceased by his parents, Ralph Jr. and Donna; brother, Kevin “Kev”; and sister, Lori “Tissy.”

He is survived by his wife, Wanda H. (Dyer) Bryant, of Jefferson; daughter, Melissa and her husband, Travis Bryant, of Jefferson; daughter, Amber and her husband, Stanley Brewer Jr., of Bremen; uncle, Roger and aunt, Jeanne Bryant, of Jefferson; auntie, Elwilda Hodgkins, of Jefferson; as well as three grandchildren; brother; sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews. Let it be known that Darren loved all of his nieces and nephews as his own.

The family will remember Darren privately.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Darren or to share a picture or story, please visit Darren’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

