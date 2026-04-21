Darren James Cox, 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a long illness at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on April 15, 2026. He was born on May 28, 1968 in Rockland and resided in Warren and Westbrook.

Darren graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1987 and joined the United States Army, completed basic combat training at Fort Benning, Ga., and served in the reserves for three years. He was proud to serve the country he loved. At the end of his contract, Darren exited the service with an honorable discharge due to an injury.

Later on, he worked hard in landscaping and created many of the beautiful rock walls you see in the Midcoast today.

To know Darren was to love him. He was warm, clever, and incredibly funny. He could tell you everything about American history and was a proud patriot. He loved to make people laugh, even in the toughest of situations. Wherever he went, he was the life of the party. He was inventive, always coming up with a new game idea or invention. Whenever one of his kids had an art project to complete, he was right there with the hammer, nails, and an idea.

He was so proud of his entire family and loved to tell everyone about the kids as well as his grandson, Charlie. Becoming Grampy was a huge event for him, and the relationship between Charlie and him will always be beautiful.

Darren is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Cindy; his children, Madison Dudley, Travis Cox, and Staff Sgt. Margaret Cox; son-in-law, Caleb Dudley; grandson, Charlie Dudley; sisters, Elizabeth Young and Dorothy Boyce and her husband, Robert; brothers, Eric and his wife, Tammy, and Bernard and his wife Janice; as well as nieces and nephews, Autumn, Abby, Ashley, Bailee, Tekia, Jenessa, Cassidy, Molly, Brandon, Hunter, and William; great-nephew, Tommy; brothers-in-law, Tim Taylor Jr. and his wife, Dara, and Tony Taylor and his wife, Becky; and father-in-law, Tim Taylor Sr.

He is predeceased by his parents, Joan Cox, William Cox, and James Caven; and mother-in-law, Laurel Taylor.

Darren’s family would like to recognize and give thanks to Dr. Harshil Bhatt, Dr. Vatche Tchekmedyian, Dr. Joseph Mack, the amazing doctors and nurses at Maine Medical Center and MaineHealth Cancer Care, his wonderful home health nurse Mayya, and the incredible staff and volunteers at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to charities Darren cared about: Make-a-Wish, Maine Veterans’ Homes, and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

To share memories of Darren or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit athutchins.com.

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