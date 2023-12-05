Darryl Charles Grady, 69, of Whitefield, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Gardiner on Feb. 13, 1954, the eldest child of Charles and Betty (Creamer) Grady. Darryl attended schools in Whitefield and Wiscasset.

As a kid growing up in Whitefield, Darryl could often be found with his neighbor “Eight Ball” tinkering on anything with an engine. This grew into his love for motorcycles, machinery, and antique cars.

He had a great love for the outdoors. At the age of 15, he joined his uncle George working in the woods. Darryl found a lifelong passion doing this and took great pride in his work. He also traveled the coast as a worm digger and made many friends along the way. Later in his life he added site work construction to his long list of talents. Darryl had a knack for looking at a raw piece of land and envisioning the end result and achieving that outcome.

Darryl was an avid hunter for much of his life. He spent many hours hunting with his friend Steve Gagnon, brother-in-law Ray-Ray, and granddaughter Kaylee. However, in his later years he enjoyed watching wildlife more than hunting them.

Darryl married Jeanne in 1989. Together they made their home in Whitefield and had three daughters. Darryl loved his family very much. He loved spending time with them. Darryl was overjoyed each time a new grandchild was added to the family.

Darryl loved the ocean and shared this love with his family. On many weekends he would take Jeanne and his girls to Ocean Point in Boothbay for the day to enjoy a picnic with them, followed by searching the beach for shells and sea glass.

One of his greatest joys in life was his family. He loved them unconditionally. During his retirement years, Darryl spent most of his time preparing family land for his daughters to build their homes on. He was so happy to do this for them. He enjoyed having all of them living close by.

Darryl was a kind and loving soul, always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and loving dog Chummy.

He was predeceased by his father, Charles Grady; and grandparents, James and Mary (Edgerly) Creamer.

Darryl is survived by his wife, Jeanne (Rideout) Grady, of Whitefield; mother, Betty Grady, of Whitefield; his three daughters, Kathie Zehring and husband, Jeremiah, Wendy Cote and husband, Warren, Kayla Guenard and husband, Josh, all of Whitefield; grandchildren, Kaylee Zehring, Teddy Zehring, and Cali Guenard; sister, Valerie Pelletier and husband, Dave, of Jefferson; brother, Steve Grady and wife, Jennifer, of Whitefield; special sister-in-law, Sandra Cadwallader and husband, John, of Whitefield, and brother-in-law, Ray Rideout and wife, Pam, of Gardiner; several nieces and nephews; as well as lifelong friends, Steve Gagnon, of Wiscasset, Mike St. Jean, of Alna, and Lynn Short, of Wiscasset.

Services will be held Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 14 Hasson St., in Farmingdale. Visiting hours will be from 1-2 p.m. with funeral service to follow.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, in Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, staplesfuneralhome.com.

