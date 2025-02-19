Darrylyn K. Costigan, 72, passed away peacefully at her home in Waldoboro on Feb. 17, 2025, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born in Lincoln on Nov. 9, 1952, to Cecil and Nellie (Ireland) Tibbetts.

Darrylyn married Robert Costigan of Lincoln on Valentine’s Day, 1969. They spent the next 56 years loving each other. They settled in Thomaston in 1977 where they raised their two children. They moved to Waldoboro in 2000. Darrylyn had many jobs over the years with the most recent being at DMV in Rockland until she retired in 2022.

Darrylyn liked to garden, watch the birds, and feed the squirrels. For many years she participated in the Alzheimer’s Association walks to help find a cure. This was near and dear to her as her mother suffered with the disease. She also enjoyed taking car rides and frequenting her favorite antique shops.

Darrylyn always believed in helping others. In 2009 she gave the greatest gift when she gave one of her kidneys to her son.

She was predeceased by her parents; her son Jay; and several brothers, sisters, and a niece.

Darrylyn is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Jan and her partner, Nate, of Waldoboro; five grandchildren, Ashley and her husband, Mark, of Florida, Jay, of Wyoming, Robert and his wife, Alyssa, of Thomaston, Rhiannon and her husband, Josh, of Alabama, and Alex, of Wyoming. She had five great-grandchildren, Oaklyn, Savannah, Carter, Macie, and Kyle. She is also survived by her sister, Loretta Clark, of Lincoln; and her brother, Terry Tash, of South Korea; and several nieces and nephews.

Her family will celebrate her life privately.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend condolences or to share a story, please visit Darrylyn’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

