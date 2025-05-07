David A. Benner Jr., 71, of Nobleboro, passed away at his home on the afternoon of April 30, 2025. Born in Waldoboro on June 11, 1953, he was the son of Dorothy (Grover) and David Benner Sr.

David grew up in Nobleboro with his three siblings and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro. After high school, David went to work as a plumber and always had two jobs – and an extra job on the side. He was known as the “lean, mean, plumbing machine.”

David’s first word was “car,” and that was a passion that followed him throughout his life. He had a 1969 Camaro SS, which he restored from the ground up. David showed that Camaro, as well as other vehicles, at car shows throughout the state, which he loved and enjoyed.

A man of few words, David was predeceased by his parents, David and Dorothy; as well as his brother, Peter.

He is survived by his daughter, Michele Friel and her husband, Sam; five grandchildren, Jared, Joshua, Nevaeh, Jason, and Dennis; sister, Amy Fossett and her husband, Edward; brother, Wayne and his son, Trevor; as well as nephews, Harley and Cooper Benner.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

