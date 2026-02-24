David A. DeBolt, of Charleston, W.Va., died Feb. 1, 2026 peacefully at home at age 87.

He graduated from Charleston High School with the class of 1956. He went on to receive his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Ohio State University.

David had a passion for music that never waned. He performed as principal bassoonist with orchestras in Charleston, W.Va., Birmingham, Ala., Tulsa, Okla., and Kansas City. Following these positions, he became a professor of music at Kent State University.

David was a founding member of Kent Camerata, a chamber group that performed at many locations in the United States and Europe. For many years, David was a member of the chamber group Maine Friends of Music, playing concerts in Falmouth and Searsport and in many locations in between.

He was quite active in his church, St. John’s Episcopal in Charleston, where he was a member of the choir and facilitated many other musical events. Dave’s personality and music performance will surely be missed at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Newcastle this summer!

David was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and E. V. Winston DeBolt; and his wife, Katherine Gerson DeBolt, with whom he shared his love of classical music.

He is survived by his sisters, Martha Cox, of Charleston, and Mary Broome, of Bear, Del.; as well as his brother, Jack W. DeBolt, of Charleston, and Jack’s children and grandchildren.

In accordance with his wishes, David has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

