David A. Lawrence, 87, died unexpectedly at home on Feb. 5, 2023. The son of Charles and Alberta (Nickerson) Lawrence, David was a member of the Waldoboro High School Class of 1953. David served in the U.S. Navy as an avionics electronics technician – second class and was a Master Electrician for over 50 years.

He is survived by his wife, Jean (Bordo) Lawrence, with whom he shared 63 years of love and marriage; two sons, Matthew and Andrew; and two grandsons, Allen Matthew and Steven Vincent.

David was a member of the North Nobleboro Baptist Church, the Old Broad Bay Family History Association and a 50-year member of the Charles C. Lilly Post #149 American Legion. He was also an amateur radio operator (W1DAL) and served as an Amateur Extra Accredited Volunteer Examiner for the American Radio Relay League (ARRL).

As an avid hunter, David earned recognition as a member of the Biggest Bucks in Maine club. He was also a member of the Small Woodlot Owners Association of Maine (SWOAM) and was very proud of his Welt family home.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the Waldoboro Historical Society, P.O. Box 110, Waldoboro, ME 04572; or to the North Nobleboro Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 546 Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. You are invited to share your online condolences and memories by visiting their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

