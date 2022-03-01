David A. Little, 69, of Nobleboro, passed away in the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 2022 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Born on Nov. 17, 1952 in Miami, Fla., he was the son of Samuel Little and Ruth (Erskine) Brewer.

David grew up in Florida and Maine, and attended local schools until he joined the U.S. Navy while in high school. After his honorable discharge, he worked many jobs throughout the years, including masonry and as a clerk in stores.

When he wasn’t working, he used to enjoy both hunting and fishing.

Besides his mother, Ruth Brewer, he is survived by a son, David Little Jr.; and a brother, Alfred Little.

He will be laid to rest with military honors in the Maine Memorial Veterans’ Cemetery in Augusta in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

