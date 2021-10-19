David A. Rawstron, 77, died Oct. 10, 2021, at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. David was born April 14, 1944, in Hartford, Conn., to Beltran Arundel Rawstron, Jr. and Margaret Carter Rawstron.

David grew up in Bristol, Conn. and attended local schools. Every summer, David enjoyed going to Friendship to spend time with his family at their cottage. He served in the U.S. Army and Navy during Vietnam.

He worked as an electrical engineer in the Defense Department for many years, and lastly worked as a civilian for the U.S. Navy Super Ship in Bath.

David was a devoted husband and father to whom family meant everything. He worked hard to give his son, Ben, and his wife, Ming, the best life he could. He didn’t settle for second best, and he didn’t take shortcuts, and that is reflected in the quality of everything he did, including the home he and his wife built together at Back Cove. He taught Ben about honesty and integrity and loyalty, and about the rewards that come with hard work and perseverance.

He was predeceased by his parents; and by a sister, Cynthia Mackie.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ming W. Rawstron of Waldoboro; son, Ben Rawstron of Waldoboro; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wei Ji Wu and Wen R. Zhang of Malden, Mass.; and sister-in-law, Ping Wu of Acton, Mass.

A private celebration of David’s life will be held at his home on Back Cove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in David’s memory may be made to Elder Power, 277 Main St., No. 1, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with David’s family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

