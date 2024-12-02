The world lost one of the good guys on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, with the passing of David A. Shields. “Doc,” as he was called by his beloved wife of 44 years, and “Tata” to his grandchildren, died peacefully surrounded by his family at age 77 in Portland. David was born on Sept. 9, 1947, in Montclair, N.J., to Eugene Hunt Shields and Jean A. (True) Shields. Educated at Roselle Park High School (class of 1965) and Marshall University (class of 1969), WV, David’s career in small business development took him and Amy all over the world. David moved to Maine in retirement to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren after living in Harmony, N.J. and Hellertown, Pa.

A lifelong sailor, David’s last race had him working the jib sheets with a grin this summer in Penobscot Bay, Maine aboard Sea Witch, his daughter (Vanessa Shields-Haas) and daughter-in-law’s (Laura) boat. David was on the right side of history for an old white guy. His daughters are endlessly proud of their dad’s volunteerism as a clinic escort for the Allentown Women’s Clinic, as well as with the food pantry, and emergency shelter in Allentown, Pa. David was a Unitarian Universalist who chose kindness over judgment and understanding over dogmatism. He personified grace and practiced hope.

Loved ones that will miss David until they meet again are his wife, Amy E. (Pryor) Shields, of Nobleboro; daughters, Vanessa (Laura) Shields-Haas, of Rockland, and Whitney Shields, of Bethel, Vt.; and two granddaughters, Jeanne Shields-Haas and Lucy Strain. Sister, Joanne (Alan) Winkler, of Medford, Mass.; brother, Richard (Kathy) Shields, of Colonia, N.J.; and his niece, Kathleen (Justin) Shields-Malone, of NYC; and nephew, David Shields, of Bedminster, N.J.; and great-nephew, Dashiell Malone, of NYC.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In remembrance of David’s life, the family asks that charitable donations be made to the Maine Audubon Society or your local food bank.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Shields’ family, visit David’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

