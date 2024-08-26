In the wee hours of Aug. 14, 2024, David A. Sibley set sail for one final voyage. Just like hundreds of times before, one minute he was here laughing about his near pirate-style, simplistic life, but the next gone, with no communication for what always seemed like too long. But this time he is sailing as the prettiest captain and sipping a Stoli on the rocks with just the slightest touch of cranberry. Linda is his first mate and Lori is asking if they’re there yet. His crew is composed of all his loved ones gone before him; what a glorious voyage he is having and who knows where his ship will end up on the cosmic ocean. Yes, Dave is back at sea.

David was born on June 2, 1959, to Loren and Patricia (Beane) Sibley. After graduating from Wiscasset High School in 1977, he joined the U.S. Navy, and it was there that he discovered his calling to the sea – though it took a while to take hold. After serving his country he returned to Maine in the early ‘80s and worked various jobs throughout the Midcoast. During this time, he also had what he cherished most of all, his daughter Katie, and his son, David-Alan. Dave then moved to Boise, Idaho to be near his father and his beloved stepmother, Dot, and while there received the call from ARCO that would set the stage for the rest of his career and life. At the age of 59 and after having traveled around the world (multiple times), he retired in 2018 after 26 years serving as a United States merchant marine.

Loved by many, understood by few; he loved the ocean and being a sailor, both were parts of his very being. However, as much as he enjoyed being the handsome traveler, rolling into some “harbor town,” “bringin’ gifts from far away,” and telling his “sailor’s story” that made you feel the ocean’s “ragin’ glory;” it always pained him greatly to leave. “But he had always told the truth, Lord, he was an honest man,” “no harbor was his home,” and his family and friends understood that about him.

His interests varied greatly, ranging from his love of soap operas, watching them daily, even while at sea, and would complain if you stopped by to visit during his “soap time;” to the series “Yellowstone,” Beth was his favorite character, probably because she reminded him of a sailor. “Twilight” was not just loved by teen girls, Dave loved it too, he had a framed picture of Alice. He was a skilled cook, his Cajun style dishes being the most memorable; he possessed a knowledge of ‘70s “one-hit wonders” that will forever remain unmatched. His housekeeping habits would easily rival that of Martha Stewart, always neat and tidy as expected of a sailor at sea. His generous tipping habits will be missed by bartenders and waitstaff throughout Maine, some might have to file for bankruptcy in his absence; and he especially enjoyed his numerous trips to the Allagash with the people he loved the most.

David believed in living life in the moment, refusing to be overly concerned about tomorrow or hindered by the fears often attached to it. He lived his life as he wanted without regard for the approval or consent of others, but he was without a doubt, one of the most caring and generous people anyone would ever be lucky enough to meet. Under that hard sailor exterior, he was unashamed to cry when something pulled at his heart strings. He had a different perspective on how to live life, he was here for a good time, not a long time and had more fun, love, and happiness than most people ever will experience.

His memories live here with us – his children, grandchildren, siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends. So, if anyone asks, David has gone to sea. He has returned to the raging Main.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

