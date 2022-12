David Anthony Evans, 86, of California and Nobleboro, passed peacefully on Oct. 31, 2022 in California.

He was predeceased by his wife, Molly (Morton) Evans in 2013.

David is survived by his four daughters; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He delighted in dividing his time between California and Maine where he was a docent at the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse.

