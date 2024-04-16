David B. Wincapaw, 78, of Waldoboro, passed away at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on April 8, 2024. David has gone home into the loving arms of his lord and savior and reunited with his beautiful bride of 56 years. David was born on Nov. 6, 1945, to Freeman and Faith (Curtis) Wincapaw. David grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools.

David met and married Inez Simmons on Nov. 18, 1967. They had three daughters, Lisa, Angela, and Nettie.

David worked for numerous companies throughout his life. He was a supervisor at O’Hara’s and a foreman at North Lubec Canning Co. and Sea Pro Seaweed Co. He also worked at GTE Sylvania as a maintenance worker.

In his free time, David enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed riding the woods roads for miles at the family camp. He was quite the croquet player and won all matches against family. He was also an avid reader.

David was an active member of the Advent Christian Church in Friendship. He loved the lord and enjoyed greatly reading God’s word.

He was very knowledgeable about scriptures. He was also a member of the Masons.

David was a tender man who enjoyed laughter and life, had a sense of humor like no other, and was an instigator (in a good way).

He was a family man who loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was quiet and subtle at times, but his love for all of his family was fierce, unconditional, and always unwavering.

David was predeceased by his parents; and wife, Inez Simmons Wincapaw, who passed on Nov. 15, 2023.

David is survived by his daughters, Lisa Maguire and husband, Richard, of Waldoboro, Angela Gilbert, of Lowell, and Nettie Simmons, of Swanville; brothers, Peter Wincapaw, of South Waldoboro, and Ernest McDonald, of Nobleboro; sister, Susan Fitzgerald, of Windsor; along with 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a time of visitation on Tuesday, April 23 at the Friendship Advent Christian Church from 1-2 p.m. with a memorial service to follow starting at 2 p.m. followed by a reception.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for David or to share a story or picture, please visit David’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

