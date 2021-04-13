David Clifford was born Nov. 23, 1953 and passed away at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from declining health issues.

David was predeceased by his parents, Ronald and Beverly Clifford of Newcastle.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Clifford; sons, Travis Clifford, David Clifford Jr. and wife Shauna, Jeremy Clifford, and Jeffrey Clifford; daughter, Misty Casey and husband John; grandsons, Sebastian and Xavier Casey; brothers, Gary Clifford and companion Katie, Robert Clifford and wife Cindy, and Billy Clifford and wife Candy; and sister, Rhonda Mott and husband Don; along with many nieces and nephews and cousins.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

