Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

David Clifford Nov. 23, 1953 - April 8, 2021

at

David Clifford was born Nov. 23, 1953 and passed away at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from declining health issues.

David was predeceased by his parents, Ronald and Beverly Clifford of Newcastle.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Clifford; sons, Travis Clifford, David Clifford Jr. and wife Shauna, Jeremy Clifford, and Jeffrey Clifford; daughter, Misty Casey and husband John; grandsons, Sebastian and Xavier Casey; brothers, Gary Clifford and companion Katie, Robert Clifford and wife Cindy, and Billy Clifford and wife Candy; and sister, Rhonda Mott and husband Don; along with many nieces and nephews and cousins.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^