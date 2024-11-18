David Cushing, 65, of New Harbor, passed away in Arizona on Nov. 13, 2024, of a stroke, with his loving wife of 38 years, Cathy, at his side. Dave was born Dec. 8, 1958, to Howard and Adelyn (Smith) Cushing in Damariscotta, and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1977.

Dave began his career in glass as a junior in high school as a work co-op student and opened his business, Mobile Glass Service, in 1986, which he and Cathy owned and operated until his retirement in 2021. Dave was an avid musician and loved playing guitar with his friends in their band, Spare Parts. He also loved riding motorcycles – he was particularly proud of his classic 1970 Norton Commando, on which he joked that he snagged his wife – and enjoyed dirt biking in the desert and playing golf with his buddies.

Dave loved his home in Maine and was proud to be a Bristol native, but also enjoyed the last 20-plus years as a snowbird in Arizona. He and Cathy took many adventures on the bike and enjoyed exploring the desert and meeting many new friends along the way. Dave loved to entertain by telling jokes and stories. He loved everyone he met and everyone he met loved him. He was a gentle, kind, and caring soul who saw the good in everyone. Dave was also known as a frugal man and would be particularly pleased to know that his cremation wasn’t as costly as anticipated.

In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by sisters, Carol Ann Enders (Villi) and Paula Shorey (Louis); brother, Robert; in-laws, Mary Sidelinger, Mike Snow, Bill Snow (Mary), Tom Snow, Steve Snow (Kim); as well as many nieces and nephews, including his nephew, Michael, who was more like a brother to him; along with so many special friends, which are too many to name. Dave was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Paul.

A celebration of Dave’s life will be held this summer in Maine. Arrangements are under the care of Superstition Cremation & Funeral Services, Apache Junction in Arizona. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting superstitionfuneralhome.com.

