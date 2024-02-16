We the family are sadly announcing the passing of David D. Seigars at his home in Alna. He died at the age of 69, on Feb. 15, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones after a 14 year battle with cancer.

David “Dave” was born in Damariscotta on Oct. 17, 1954 to the late Albert C. Seigars and Geneva (Koehling) Seigars. He is survived by his brothers, Albert C. Seigars Jr. (wife Goldie), Samuel T. Seigars (predeceased wife Christine), Stanley Seigars (predeceased wife Janet), and Rodney Seigars (predeceased wife Loretta).

He resided in Alna until he was 17, and married Cindy L. (Marston) Seigars on Aug. 19, 1972 in South Gardiner. As a child he attended Alna and Wiscasset schools. David moved to Gardiner, where he bought his first home and enlisted into the United States Air Force, where he worked as a jet engine mechanic. At this time, he also attended Adult Education Night School and graduated in 1981. He attended University of Maine at Augusta for a year and studied computer programming.

His first job was at Lipman’s Poultry in Augusta. Other jobs he worked included SCI, Augusta Lumber, Sears, Bisson Moving Company, a security guard at the Army National Guard base, a mechanic at Dresden Texaco, a private truck driving company, Log Cabin Fuel, Boy Scouts of America Troop No. 222 as assistant scout leader, and with his father hauling potatoes and other goods from Massachusetts to Maine.

His final jobs were working for the Alna Town Office doing roadside cleanup, where he also served a term as third selectman and precinct election official. His passion was working as a volunteer firefighter for the Alna Fire Department for 18 years, and being a member of the Scottish Rite in Rockland and the Lincoln Masonic Lodge No. 3 in Wiscasset.

He was proud to be a priesthood holder at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. David was a hard worker who loved his woodworking projects, Monopoly, doing puzzles, and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a God-fearing man who was always willing to lend a helping hand for others. He enjoyed going on family trips, dancing and singing to “Footloose,” “Old Time Rock ‘n Roll” and “Jeremiah was a Bullfrog,” and driving the fire trucks. He enjoyed singing to Cindy his two favorite songs, “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” and “Funny Face.” David will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

David is survived by his lovely wife of 51 years, Cindy L. Seigars; his daughters, Leann Kingsbury and Tammy Seigars (fiance Allan); grandchildren, Casey GaNun (wife Trinity), Alex GaNun (girlfriend Michaela), Isaiah Seigars, Dylan Ambrose, Justin Ambrose (fiance Sarah), and Daniel Kingsbury; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Kayden, Deacon, Fynnlee, Ily-Rose, Landiinn, Riley, Elliot, Sebastian, and Madison; several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws; and extended family and friends.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Frederick Seigars and Carl Seigars; his sister, Fostina (Tobey Seigars) Gibson; mother-in-law, Celia Alexander; father-in-law, Faughn W. Marston Sr.; and brother-in-law, Terry L. Marston.

A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, in Damariscotta. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family on behalf of David to help cover funeral expenses.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

