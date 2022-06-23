David Daniel Guerrette, 63, of Augusta, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, following several years being in a home in Bangor, for advanced dementia. He was born the son of Maurice Guerrette and Doris (Roy) Guerrette, of Frenchville. He was the youngest of five.

He grew up in Frenchville, and attended local grade school there. He attended Wisdom High School, in St. Agatha, and attended Thomas College, in Waterville, graduating with a degree in business management in May 1980.

Following graduation he lived in Skowhegan and worked for Stop ’n Shop as an assistant manager for several months. He moved to Augusta and lived on Pleasant Hill Road for a few years, moving to Glenridge Drive Apartments. His last residence was 9 Penley St., in Augusta, where he lived from June 1988 until June 2013.

He worked for LaVerdiere’s Super Drug Stores, in Augusta and Gardiner, as assistant manager for several years. His last employment was with NRF Distributors, in Augusta, for several years as a flooring network manager.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Vicki (Peaslee) Guerrette, of Augusta; daughter, Jennifer Guerrette, of Fairfield, Conn.; sister, Lucille Guerrette, of Madawaska; brother, Gerald Guerrette, of Madawaska; and his sister, Mary Ann (Guerrette) Bosse, of St. Agatha, and her husband, Darrell; one niece, Tina (Bosse), of Maryland and her son, Geoffrey; brother-in-law, Vaughn W. Peaslee Jr., of Augusta, and his wife, Brenda, and their children, Ryan Peaslee, of Maine, and Sarah Peaslee, of Florida, and her daughter, Madison; and aunt by marriage, Ernestine Peaslee, of Somerville.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Madelyn Guerrette, of Canada, where she served as a nun; father-in-law, Vaughn W. Peaslee Sr.; and mother-in-lawm Geraldine (Gerry) Peaslee, of Somerville.

A spring memorial service will be held for family members only.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

