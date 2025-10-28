David “Dave” Philip Bernstein, of Alexandria, Va., passed away on Oct. 22, 2025 with his beloved wife at his side after stoically fighting several health conditions for many months.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lois (Ingeneri) Bernstein; his two children, Lara Mathews (Daniel) and Richard Bernstein; his grandchildren, Alexandra and Katharine Mathews; and his brothers, Barry and Gerald Bernstein. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Muriel (Brown) Bernstein; brother, Robert Bernstein; parents-in-law, Philip and Roslyn Ingeneri; and brother-in-law, Philip (Flip) Ingeneri.

With an infectious smile and laugh – and a healthy dose of irreverence – Dave’s humor and quick wit were loved by all who knew him. Curious about others, he never missed an opportunity to strike up a conversation with a colleague, friend, neighbor, or stranger, especially loving a good debate about sports or politics, sharing news of his family, and learning about others’ lives.

Dave possessed tremendous strength of character and generosity. He was a person to be counted upon and simply did what needed to be done without fanfare. Similarly, his generosity was quiet, never for recognition. Over the years he helped many who came into his life, often without being asked.

A true sports fan, he enjoyed many stadiums, arenas, and ballparks over the years, with many happy times spent with his son Richard and friends. As his children and grandchildren grew, he added UCLA, University of Oregon, Alexandria City High School, and an endless list of youth teams to the Boston teams on his fan list. He also spent years enjoying the game of golf across the world and the time spent on the greens with his wife and son, father-in-law, friends, and colleagues.

Born March 15, 1940, Dave spent his childhood with his brothers in Newton Highlands, Mass. where he loved sports, rooting on his beloved Red Sox, roaming the neighborhood with his friends, and playing with his dogs. He graduated from Newton High School in 1958 and received his Bachelor of Arts in business and economics from the University of Maine Orono. During college, he relied on the diplomacy and negotiating skills of intermediaries (who became lifelong friends) to meet Lois, the love of his life. He earned his Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School, attending nights while working at Sunkist Growers and starting a family.

A family man, Dave leaves his children with fond memories of long days at the beach in Southern California and Maine; an endless supply of jokes, bits, and skits; truly original nicknames; enjoyable family meals; travel around the world; and watching all manner of sports, comedies, and musicals. He celebrated milestones, achievements, victories, and performances – big or small – and stepped in determinedly when needed to help right the ship in the rough times. He was a trusted sounding board.

Dave and Lois’ marriage inspired many, with his devotion never more apparent than in their later years, whether through rides back and forth to theater practice, serving as her head cheerleader and audience recruiter at plays, hours sitting outside the Purple Goose in Del Ray, or as a stalwart and dedicated presence throughout her cancer treatment. Lois shared their secret – he never failed to make her laugh. And he always joined her on the dance floor.

He held many positions over his career in law, sales and marketing, executive leadership, and board service, all connected to the produce industry he loved. He served as vice president of marketing at Sunkist Growers in California, with his legacy including expansion into Asian markets; executive vice president of Pacific Fruit in New York; and owner of an import/export consultancy in Alexandria, introducing Moroccan citrus to the U.S. Anyone who met him was apt to learn something about the fruit business, if not to be left with product samples and taste test instructions.

With an unmatched work ethic, he ended his career at 84 years old, working with many of the colleagues he had built relationships with over decades. Many valued him as a mentor, confidante, and role model. He was the executive who would join the junior staff in the lunchroom and the person who changed the trajectory of many by providing an opportunity. Some remember intensity. All remember quick wit and integrity.

His work took him around the world, and he loved the opportunities for Lois to join him on these travels. He treasured forming friendships with colleagues of many different backgrounds, being welcomed by them and their families, and introducing them to his family. These relationships spanned the East Coast, California, Japan, Europe, and Morocco.

Almost 30 years ago, Dave and Lois realized the dream of a home in Pemaquid, which held a special place in their hearts and marriage. Every single summer they opened their doors to family and friends of all ages – their home a joyful gathering place in a breathtaking setting.

Dubbed “Papa D,” Dave’s role as a grandfather brought immeasurable joy. From preschool to high school, he was a fixture and lively conversationalist at pickups, playgrounds, and the sports, music, dance, and drama events not just of his granddaughters, but their friends as well. Birthday parties were not to be missed, and Dave ensured that bags of ice, cake, and balloons were delivered every time. No errand or ride request by Alex and Katie was too big, too small, or too inconvenient. Slurpees and sweet treats were plentiful, as were laughs.

Dave was gratefully surrounded and visited by those he loved in his final weeks. His humor, warmth, and generosity will be greatly missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial with a reception to follow at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, at 1500 W Braddock Road in Alexandria, Va., at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7. Memorial contributions may be made to the Scholarship Fund of Alexandria or the Community Housing Improvement Project in Lincoln County, Maine.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

