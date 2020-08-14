Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David E. Greer, 69, passed away at his home in Santa Cruz, Calif. on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

A native of Memphis, Tenn., David graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1972 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Field Artillery Corps. He served with the Second Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas, and later transitioned to the United States Army Reserve, and then to the Tennessee Army National Guard. Gen. Greer served in various command and staff positions within the Tennessee Army National Guard, as the deputy commanding general at the U.S. Army Field Artillery School in Fort Sill, Okla., and completed his military career by serving as the land component commander of the Tennessee Army National Guard, retiring in 2008. He also served as president of the National Guard Association of Tennessee. He was the recipient of numerous major awards and decorations for invaluable service to his country over his 36-year military career.

David earned his Master of Public Administration from Memphis State University. Most of his working career was spent in Memphis, where he served as administrator, office of budget and internal control for Shelby County and executive director of the Memphis Cook Convention Center before going into business with his brother, Paul.

In 2008, David traveled to Iraq, where he worked for the U.S. State Department with the Baghdad Provincial Reconstruction Team. In 2011, he again retired, moving to Somerville with his wife, Susan, whom he had married in Baghdad in 2009. In 2012 he was asked to head the American Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East, serving as its executive director until his death.

David had a strong Christian faith and attended St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Ben Lomond, Calif. He was a Master Mason, belonging to Confidence Lodge in Soquel, Calif., and Al Chymia Shrine Temple in Memphis, Tenn. David was also a member of York Rite, Scottish Rite, Knights Templar, and the Eastern Star.

David is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Kathryn “Katie” Greer Harvey; her husband, Chad; grandson, Caleb of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and stepson, Richard Depolo of Berkeley, Calif. He is also survived by his mother, Margaret Ann Cobb Greer; aunt, Irma Greer Marks; sister, Julia Ann Greer Crow; her husband, David; and their son, Greer; brother, Paul Cobb Greer; his wife, Carolyn, and their daughter, Alexandra.

In light of the unusual health climate at the moment, the family will privately celebrate David’s life and legacy, and they invite all of his friends and extended family to celebrate by remembering the significant impacts that he had on their lives. The family requests donations be made to either the American Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East or to a favorite charity or cause.

