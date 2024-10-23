David E. Raymond, 82, sculptor, painter, poet, writer, professor, and very funny guy, died in the early morning of Sept. 30, 2024, at his home in Damariscotta, with his wife, Kim, by his side, and his cat, Mack, on his lap.

David was born on Nov. 30, 1941, in Union, N.J., to Ellen and Charles Raymond. He studied at Boston University and received a B.A. from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

For 54 years he was professor of fine arts at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass., where he also served as director of the McCoy Gallery of the Rogers Center for the Arts. David took great pleasure in showing artists of all media from the greater New England area in month-long shows at the McCoy Gallery, while at the same time exposing his many students over the years to up-close contact with artists and their works. He was also a contributing writer and reviewer to Art New England magazine for over 30 years.

David was an active visual artist from the 1960s until just shortly before he died. He exhibited in New England, New York, and Michigan as well as in Scotland, Germany, Holland, Belgium, and Northern Ireland. His pen-and-ink drawing “Balance” was recently accepted into the permanent collection of the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland.

David was predeceased by his daughter, Kirsten Raymond; a brother, Charles Raymond; and former wife, Anita Raymond, mother of his two children.

David is survived by his wife, Kim (McClain) Raymond; son, Adam Raymond, of Newburyport, Mass.; stepson, Zack Reidman, of Berkeley, Calif.; brother, James Raymond and his wife, Susan, of Danville, Vt.; son-in-law, Steven Popper, of Freehold, N.J.; former daughter-in-law, Jessica Kubiak Decker and her husband, Paul Decker; grandchildren: Zak Eckel and his wife, Katie, of Richboro, Pa., Colin Popper, of Morristown, N.J., Adam Raymond, Abigail Raymond, and Eli Raymond, of Newburyport, Mass.; and great-grandchildren, Theodore Eckel, Liana Eckel, and Maxwell Eckel, of Richboro, Pa.; former wives, Katherine Blake, of Newburyport, Mass., and Susan Haas of Warner, N.H.; many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and beloved friends and colleagues.

David faced, fought, and overcame many serious health challenges throughout his life, particularly during the last five years. He persevered with grace, courage, grit, and especially humor, never complaining or losing his sense of purpose, which was to live and enjoy his life. He was tremendously grateful for the care he received over the years from his doctors, surgeons, nurses, and physical therapists in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

David loved sharing a late night scotch after dinner with dear friends, his morning coffee gang in Newburyport, spending time in London and Scotland where he had special friends, hiking in the old days, Fourth of July in West Newbury, his various dogs and cats over the years, “Boxing for Parkinson’s” class at the Y, writing poetry, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He grew fond of living in Maine and exploring country roads and rugged shores. Most of all, David loved making, seeing, sharing, and writing about art.

David’s only written final wishes were “cremation, party – BYOB.” Celebrations of his life are invited in all places and forms. David would wish for his friends and family to celebrate life, art, and each other, and vote.

Memories and condolences may be sent to Direct Cremation of Maine at directcremationofmaine.com.

