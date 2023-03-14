David E. Rice, a lifelong resident of Walpole, passed away quietly in his sleep on March 11, 2023 at the age of 77.

David is predeceased by his loving wife of 33 years, Dora Tupper Rice; and his sisters, Adele McFarland and Rebecca Webber. He is survived by his brother, Chester A. Rice, of Walpole; and his children, Holly Ward and husband, Jeff, of Nobleboro, and Adam Rice and wife, Susan, of Walpole. He was the proud grandfather to seven grandchildren, Ashley, Megan, and Nicole Cushing, Amelia and Helen Rice, and Maddie and Josh Ward. He also leaves behind his longtime companion, Brenda Dodge Bartlett.

David was born on Sept. 2, 1945, to Mervin and Elizabeth Rice, of Clarks Cove. As a young adult, he took almost immediately to hard work. In his earliest days, he taught himself to dig clams, and worked around the Damariscotta River. Upon leaving high school, he also began working on fishing boats and draggers, as well as cutting logs and pulpwood with his father. David was drafted into the service, serving in the Army. He performed duties, primarily cleaning up the aftermath of the Korean War, due to his skills as a truck driver, while most of his battalion went to Vietnam.

Upon returning from the service, David was a self-employed logger, and worked with some of the earliest cable skidders. During this time, he met his wife-to-be, Dora. They married on July 5, 1969, and built a home and small farm in Walpole, where they raised their two children. David worked in the woods for 20 years and hauled lobster traps every summer. In the 1990s, he left the wood industry and began lobstering full time. David loved being on the water and worked as a commercial fisherman for the rest of his life with his longtime sternman, John Harrison. Many of his winters were spent working in the woods and plowing snow with his son, Adam.

David also liked spending time in the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and also enjoyed fishing and making trips up north to camp in Brownville. He most enjoyed time with family and friends, hosting watch parties for NASCAR races and Patriots games. He loved to tell stories from years gone by and reminisce about the good old days.

Visiting hours with the family are scheduled for Monday, March 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for David, or to share a story or picture, please visit David’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

