It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of David E. Storkson Sr., on July 11, 2024, at the age of 81. David was born in Jefferson, on April 23, 1943, to Lawrence A. Hubley, and Mildred H. (Cunningham) Hubley. At an early age, David was fortunate to be raised by Gussie and Peter Storkson, of Whitefield, and later adopted into the Storkson family.

He received his education at Whitefield grammar school, Erskine Academy in South China, and later attended Gardiner High School where he earned his high school diploma in 1973. This was an accomplishment of which he was always proud: learning from textbooks and taking written tests did not come easy to him. He was a diligent worker all his life, working on farms, Lipman Poultry, construction, and auto body work in his early years.

In 1960 he joined the Army Reserve, 142 Ordinance Co., in Augusta, Honorably Discharged in 1965. He then entered the Dept. of Navy working as a mechanic in the diesel and boiler room from 1965 until medical discharge in August 1966. During his military time, he trained in use and repair of firearms, and later became interested in black powder. He went on to work as a custodian at Togus VA Hospital until 1970, after which he left for North Carolina to attend Heavy Equipment School for bulldozer and motor grader work.

In 1975 David went to work for the Department of Educational & Cultural Services, later transferring to the State Veteran’s Cemetery where he got to use his skills as a heavy equipment operator. He retired in 2003 after 28 years of State service and continued to work part-time for the next 25 years in the parts department at Wiscasset Ford. He retired for the second time just after his 80th birthday in 2023.

In addition to furthering his education, and holding down full-time employment, he also managed to raise a family with his first wife, and four children.

In May 1978 David married his second wife, Shirley. Together they enjoyed many years of motorcycling, camping, spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, boating, canoeing, and kayaking. He truly enjoyed spending time at camp in Rockwood with his good friend, Jack, fishing and bird hunting which was his passion. He especially enjoyed working with his tractors, John Deere, 1932 International, and recent upgrade to a Kioti.

David is predeceased by his parents; his adopted son, James; and son-in-law, Michael Geroux Sr. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Shirley (Everson) Storkson; his children, Lisa Heil (Jim), of Augusta, David Storkson Jr. (Heidi), of Pittston, and Laurie Geroux, of Chelsea; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. David was a friend to many and will be missed by all who got to know him. He will also be missed by his beloved pets, Daisy, Lily, Gidget, and Barney.

David, your kindness and caring for family, and special friends, will be your legacy that will live on in our hearts. We all love you, always and forever!

Arrangements are entrusted to Kincer Funeral/Cremation, in Richmond. A celebration of life will held at a date not yet determined. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Dresden, also at a later date.

