David Ellis Hemingway, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 28, 2026 in Edgecomb.

Born in 1929, Dave lived a full and purposeful life marked by hard work, ingenuity, and deep devotion to family. In September 1952, he married the love of his life, Sallie, in Mountain Lakes, N.J. Together they shared 73 years of marriage. He was a proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.

Dave graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1952 and participated in the U.S. Air Force ROTC program. He served as a Second Lieutenant during the Korean conflict, with postings in Biloxi, Miss., and Fairbanks, Alaska.

Following his military service, Dave built a long and successful career as a sales manager with the Richard D. Brew Co. in Concord, N.H. After relocating to Maine, he and Sallie, with the help of their children and friends, built a timber frame home in Midcoast Maine – a project that reflected Dave’s hands-on spirit and love of craftsmanship.

In semi-retirement, Dave worked with Tom Walz selling portable sawmills throughout New England and the Maine maritime region. They shared many memorable adventures on the road, stories of which Dave enjoyed recounting.

One of Dave’s fondest memories was spending summers at his grandparents’ farm in Berwick alongside his brother Bob and cousins Phil and Larry. He often marveled at his parents’ decision each summer to send him and his brother alone on a bus from New Jersey to New Hampshire, with a transfer in Boston under the watchful eye of the bus driver.

After his military discharge, Dave and Sallie purchased and restored a 1700s farmhouse in Hopkinton, N.H., where they raised their four children. Never one to sit idle, Dave always had a project underway. An unconventional engineer at heart, he took pride in ambitious undertakings – from converting a 30-foot wooden lobster boat into a family cruiser to restoring a colonial home, barn, and surrounding acreage.

Dave loved the Maine coast, wooden boats, travel, and camping, but above all, he cherished time with his family. He was a man of few words, known for his genuine nature, steady presence, and quiet sense of humor. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, perseverance, love, and devotion to family and integrity in generations that followed.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Sallie; daughters, Susan and Jennifer; sons, Jeffrey and David Philip; grandchildren, Dan, Katryn, Everett, and Amelia; great-grandchildren, Emerald, Francis, and Ruby; his brother, Bob; and his cousin, Phil. He was predeceased by his cousin, Larry.

The family will be having a private celebration of life.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

