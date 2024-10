David Eric Raymond passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sept. 30, 2024, at home in Damariscotta. He was born in Union, N.J. on Nov. 30, 1941, and was the husband of Kimberly McClain Raymond. David was an art professor at Merrimack College for 54 years and a producing artist and art critic up until six months before his death.

His full obituary will be provided at a later date.

