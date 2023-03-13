David Frank Hinds, 69, passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, at his home in Damariscotta. He was born to George Lafayette Hinds and Helen Lucille Dees Hinds in Houston, Texas on Feb. 11, 1954.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Toni Neptune Hinds.

He is survived by his children, Nathan Hinds, of Bangor, and Gregory Hinds, of Damariscotta; two brothers, Steven Hinds, of Montpellier, Vt., and Dan Hinds, of San Francisco, Calif.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

David graduated from Memorial High School in Houston, Texas and attended The Kinkaid School. David studied dance at Kinkaid and performed with the Houston Ballet at the Alley Theater. He always said he was featured because he was tall and could lift the prima ballerinas, but his dance teachers said his talent was a gift.

He loved photographing theater productions over many years and had a knack for catching perfect smiles. An avid supporter of real community theater, he trained Twister, a friend’s dog, to star in “Annie” and handled all the entrances, as well as having the dog live with his family during the run of the show. His abiding love for animals made him a natural dog whisperer.

David had many adventures with ex-wife, Ellie Busby, and they remained friends when they went separate ways. A particular standout was when they accidentally participated in a prison escape in Huntsville, Texas. David was invariably kind to everyone he met, and dedicated to his wife, Toni. He was devastated by her loss in 2021, and often spoke about their trips to the Kancamagus Highway and sightseeing together. He cherished her companionship and grieved when memory issues stole her away.

David will be remembered privately by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

