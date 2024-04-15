David Frederick Hall Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, passed away peacefully at the age of 83, surrounded by his loving family, on March 24.

David was born on May 14, 1940, in Boston, Mass., to Ruth and David Hall. From a young age, he and his younger brother, Jan, enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially at their grandfather’s farm in New Hampshire.

After graduating from high school, David went to Boston University where he majored in business and rowed crew. It was during this time that David met his lifelong partner of over 60 years, Mary Emslie.

Once he graduated from Boston University, David served his country in the United States Navy. Following military service, he embarked on a career in business in New York City. Eventually, David discovered his true calling and became an owner of a successful landscaping company in Manchester, Mass. On the North Shore of Massachusetts, David and Mary raised two sons, William and David. David could also be seen spending time renovating his beloved home, being an active member of the American Legion, or traveling to Sugarloaf with his family on the weekends.

After David retired from landscaping and Mary from her job as an elementary school art teacher, the couple moved to Midcoast Maine where David spent his time kayaking Muscongus Bay, hiking, and, of course, gardening. Over the years, David and Mary traveled extensively, including two unforgettable journeys across the country in an RV. David also worked as crew with his son, David, on an expedition yacht, and traveled to San Diego to skydive with his son, William.

Despite his love of traveling, David always found solace in returning home to spend time with his grandson, David IV, and maintaining his meticulous garden, firing up his charcoal grill, or sipping on a rum cocktail.

David will be remembered fondly for his vibrant spirit, generosity, and unwavering dedication to family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; his sons, David F. Hall III and William M. Hall; his grandson, David F. Hall IV; his daughter-in-law, Emily Hall; his niece, Stacey Donayre; and his nephew, Jon Hall. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jan.

A celebration of David’s life will be held this summer. Please reach out to his family for details. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for David or to share a picture or story, please visit David’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

