David Glidden, 75, formerly of Damariscotta and Newcastle, passed away on the afternoon of June 29, 2025 after a period of declining health. Born in Damariscotta on May 8, 1950, he was the son of Doris and Bentley Glidden.

David grew up locally and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1969. He went on to attend Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute, now Southern Maine Community College, in South Portland for culinary arts, where he earned his associate degree.

He had many jobs over the years, working in grocery stores and restaurants. His passion though was writing, and he wrote articles for The Lincoln County News in the column “Tramping Outdoors.” He also had a small book of short stories published called “The Roamings.”

David had many hobbies and interests including ham radios, black-and-white photography, woodcarving, and fishing with his brother on Damariscotta Lake. He enjoyed talking to people and had a full life.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his older brother, Robert.

A memorial service to remember David will be held at noon, on Sunday, July 27 at the Edgecomb Community Church, at 15 Cross Point Road in Edgecomb. He will be laid to rest privately with his family in the Pine Knoll Cemetery in Newcastle.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

