David J. Caron, 83, of New Harbor, passed away at his home on the afternoon of July 4, 2025, after a brief illness. Born in Millinocket on June 15, 1942, he was the son of Joseph and Cora (Paradis) Caron.

David graduated from Cony High School in Augusta in 1960, where he enjoyed playing football. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years from 1960-1968 as an air traffic control specialist in locations including the Philippians, Japan, New Hampshire, and Vietnam. He then joined the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic control specialist until his retirement, when he continued to teach and prepare air traffic controllers.

He enjoyed playing football in his Air Force years, flying, motorcycling, sailing the Caribbean and in the Marion to Bermuda race and especially the beautiful coast of Maine for many years. Dave loved all things Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins. He enjoyed music events, travels to Europe, and especially Paris, Hawaii, Washington state, Brazil, and Quebec.

Besides his parents, David was predeceased by his sisters, Patricia Kelley and Anita Taylor (Ed); and his in-laws, Mike McCormick and Katy Bechard (Ron).

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Caron, of New Harbor; son, Jonathan Caron and his partner, Heidi Langendorff, and grandson, Joseph Caron, of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; sisters, Rowena Parent (Phil) and Nadia Caron-Davis (Jim); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His family is grateful for the diligent care of CHANS Hospice in Brunswick who facilitated his peaceful death at home in view of his beloved ocean. Thanks also to his teams at MaineHealth, Bristol first responders, and to many kind neighbors and friends.

David’s family will celebrate his life privately at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Bristol Fire and Rescue, 104 South Side Road, New Harbor, ME 04554; Good Shepherd Food Bank, P.O. Box 1807, Auburn, ME 04211; or to the New Harbor Food Pantry, P.O. Box 106, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

