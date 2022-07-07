David J. Perry, 37, of Jefferson and Phippsburg, passed away in the arms of his loved ones on July 2, 2022, after a long illness.

He was born on Dec. 15, 1984, to Pamela J. Gilliam and Ira R. Perry.

David attended Phippsburg schools and graduated from Morse High School in the class of 2003.

David was a fun-loving all-around guy, who had the biggest heart and gentle soul. He was a proud father, who loved his daughter with all he had. He loved his family and friends of which there are many. He loved all his nieces and nephews and held a special bond with Cooper.

He enjoyed disc golf, fishing, and being with his friends. He was the life of the party always telling stories and making you laugh. He had an infectious grin like no other that would light up the room. He was a carpenter by trade and a good one at that.

He is survived by his mother, Pam, and her husband, Lester Baker, with whom he resided in Jefferson; his daughter, Aubree Perry, of Bath; his brother, Harvey Perry II and his wife, Alissa, of Woolwich; his sisters, Helen Perry, and Jessica Perry, both of Phippsburg; Michael Pinnette, of Portland, Don E. Gilliam, of Phippsburg, Nick Gilliam, of Winthrop, and Jason Gilliam, of Bath; his paternal grandmother, Ilene Perry; nieces, Cassidy, Libby, Danee, Ily, Autumn; and great niece, Nadia; nephews, Owen, Cooper, and Silas; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Myrna and Philmore Gilliam; grandfather, Harvey Perry; and a nephew, Jonathan Wyman.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 16 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg. A gathering will follow at the Phippsburg Sportsman Club at 4 p.m.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

