David J. Shepherd, 55, of Sandown, N.H., formerly of Wiscasset, passed away April 13, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Portsmouth, Va. on Oct. 10, 1964, the son of Phillip J. and Mary E. (Caton) Shepherd.

In 1983 he graduated from Wiscasset High School and entered the United States Army. David was employed by several computer companies as a networking engineer.

David enjoyed skiing, fishing, boating, and spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his father, Phillip J. Shepherd, in November of 2017.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Shepherd of Wiscasset; three daughters, Heather L. Shepherd of Manchester, N.H., Rachel A. Shepherd of Quincy, Mass., and Laura L. Shepherd of Auburn, N.H.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at DaigleFuneralHome.com.

