A day of celebration of the life of David Thompson Jr., of Jefferson, who passed away March 15, 2020, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 1-3 p.m. at Wiscasset Speedway, 274 West Alna Road, Wiscasset.

A small memorial will be held in the beginning, followed by cornhole games and music, weather permitting. Please bring drinks if anyone would like to have a beer for Dave. Extra cornhole boards and bags would be appreciated. There will be no food, as there is no way to prepare for the unknown number of guests. This will be held on the grandstand side of the track. The family would like to honor Dave in the way he would want to be remembered.

Go to facebook.com/events/249984626454216 for updates.

